Aspiring ZANU PF “Young Turk” drops Mnangagwa’s name

Aspiring ZANU PF candidate for Chikomba West Tatenda Mavetera is reportedly campaigning while name-dropping President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name and defying party directives.

Mavetera who is fighting to unseat incumbent Chikomba West legislator and deputy Minister of Health Doctor John Chamunorwa Mangwiro is alleged to have told apostolic congregants to vote for her saying it is an order from President Mnangagwa.

A Johane Marange prophet told this publication that she came to her shrine and told the congregants that she was sent to unseat Mangwiro.

“She came yesterday with her campaign team and denounced our MP saying she was sent by the President to unseat him,” the Prophet explained.

It is further alleged that Mavetera is already campaigning while the party is not yet allowing aspiring candidates to campaign since vetting of Curriculum Vitae is still in progress.

Contacted for comment Mavetera said…..

However, ZANU PF national political commissar Mike Bimha said candidates for the forthcoming Zanu-PF primary elections have been discouraged from campaigning before the Politburo approves their Curriculum Vitae.

The ruling party goes to the polls this weekend to elect candidates that will represent the party in the upcoming harmonised elections.

The candidates will be vying for the 210 national assembly seats, 1 970 wards, 60 senatorial seats, 60 women’s quota, and 10 youths quota.

Source – Byo24

