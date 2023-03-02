Asere Shumba, the pervert banned from every UK McDonald’s toilet

Asere Shumba had two previous counts of voyeurism for which he was convicted after being caught filming women using the toilet

A pervert has been banned from every McDonald’s toilet in the UK after being jailed for breaching his court order.

Asere Shumba was hit with the ban after being caught taking disgusting pictures of women in the lavatories of a McDonald’s in Surrey and a Walkabout bar in Derby. An image of Shumba has been issued to restaurant workers so they can easily identify him if he attempts to use their toilets.

The 27-year-old was spotted by a staff member as he went into the women’s cubicles at one of the fast food chains in Derby at 6pm on December 28 last year. The worker, who was aware of Shumba’s previous offences, followed him into the toilet and told him to leave before officers were called.

While Shumba tried to insist his innocence by telling staff he thought he entered the men’s toilet, he was later arrested at his home address in Shakespeare Street, Sinfin, Derby. He was charged with breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

On Tuesday (February 21), he was jailed for 20 weeks after admitting to the offence at Derby Crown Court. Shumba previously received the five-year order after being convicted of two counts of voyeurism in January 2021. On two occasions, he filmed women using the toilet – he was caught in possession of almost 400 upskirt photos.

Recorder William Harbage KC previously told him: “The offence of voyeurism is serious as it invades people’s privacy and dignity.”

The judge added it was not clear what drove him to commit the offences but that he clearly ‘got sexual gratification from it.’ – Newzim

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...