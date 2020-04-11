Another Zimbabwean dies of Coronavirus in UK

A Zimbabwean woman named Rutendo has passed away in the United Kingdom after succumbing to the deadly Coronavirus.

Award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono took to social media to mourn Rutendo who was a friend to his niece.

Said Chin’ono, “My niece’s friend Rutendo has lost her battle with Covid-19.‪More Zimbabweans are dying in Britain from this virus. ‪Rutendo was not a nurse, but we have loads of frontline Zimbabwean nurses and doctors working in the U.K.‬

“It is painful to lose such a young woman with two young kids, someone who had a whole life ahead of her. One minute her friends and family were praying for her as she battle for her life on a ventilator, the next minute she was gone.”

He bemoaned that many people will not find closure even long after their relatives have departed because of nature how the burials are conducted.

“Sadly we will lose more of our people because they are on the forefront of fighting this invisible enemy as it has come to be characterised. It is difficult for the relatives back home because of the nature of Covid-19 funerals, many will not get the proper closure needed in our culture.”