Another lion on the loose in Matabeleland North

VILLAGERS in some parts of Bubi in Matabeleland North have been warned that a lion has been spotted in some wards.

This comes after villagers in Insiza District Matabeleland South also claimed to have seen a lion in their community.

BUBI Rural District Council chief executive officer Dr Patson Mlilo issued a public notice, warning villagers of the lion.

“Bubi Rural District Council wishes to notify the public that lions were spotted in the district in ward 23 Battlefields area, ward 21 close to dollar block. Please note that the last lion was spotted on Sunday evening, 11th of June 2023 in Mahlabathini village 4 area, ward 11,” said Dr Mlilo.

“The public is encouraged to be alert, cautious and to notify council authorities or traditional leadership if any of the lions or spoor is spotted in the district.”

Last month, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management had to put down a lion which was spotted in Bulilima. – Chronicle

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...