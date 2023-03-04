‘America’s imperial, gung-ho Yankee, Diplomacy is outdated,’ – Prof. Jonathan Moyo

EXILED former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has slammed the visiting US deputy secretary in the Bureau of African Affairs, Robert Scott for putting pressure on the Zimbabwe government to halt its controversial Private Voluntary Organisations (PVOs) Amendment Bill.

Professor Moyo said the kind of imperial, gung-ho Yankee, Diplomacy is outdated and wholly unacceptable in the new world order.

"Halt PVO Bill", demands US Deputy Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs, Robert Scot; @NewsDayZimbabwe Surely, this kind of imperial, gung-ho Yankee, Diplomacy is outdated and wholly unacceptable in the new world order. Yankee go back home!https://t.co/07jvZMpb3K pic.twitter.com/Vb4DuRnDzK — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) March 3, 2023

Scott yesterday told journalists after a meeting with Foreign Affairs minister Frederick Shava that the issue of the PVOs Amendment Bill was discussed during the meeting, as well as electoral issues.

Said Professor Moyo on Twitter: “Surely, this kind of imperial, gung-ho Yankee, Diplomacy is outdated and wholly unacceptable in the new world order.

“Yankee go back home!”

Source – Byo24

