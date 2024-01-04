5 killed, several injured in CAG bus, pick-up truck collision

FIVE people perished while 10 others were severely injured when a CAG bus collided head-on with a Mazda B2200 pickup truck in Magunje, Mashonaland West province.

The fatal crash occurred along Karoi-Binga road Thursday afternoon.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragedy.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 26 km peg along Karoi-Binga road today 04 January 2024 at around 1300 hours when a CAG bus, which was travelling towards Magunje collided head-on with a Mazda B2200 going the opposite direction with 15 passengers on board.

“Three people from the Mazda pick-up died on the spot, while two others died upon admission at Karoi Hospital and 10 others were severely injured,” said Nyathi.

In February 2023, a CAG bus overturned near Kadoma, leaving eight passengers dead and 20 injured. The cause of the accident was attributed to a burst tyre, raising concerns about the company’s vehicle maintenance practices.

A month later, another CAG bus collided with a haulage truck near Gweru, resulting in seven deaths and 15 injuries.

Social commentators have raised grave concern over CAG’s continuing trend of being involved in fatal road accidents contributing to Zimbabwe’s road carnage statistics.

By the time of publishing, efforts were fruitless to get a comment from CAG proprietor Afra Nhanhanga over safety standards and roadworthiness of coaches belonging to the now tainted public transport company.

