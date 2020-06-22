3 police officers, a soldier die in road accident in Mumurwi, Musana

FOUR members of the uniformed forces died, while six others were injured on Sunday afternoon when a police vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned in Shamva.

The accident involving a Toyota Hilux vehicle occurred at the 106-kilometre peg along the Shamva-Madziwa road when the vehicle veered off the road and hit a rock before overturning at around 4:30 pm on Sunday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police National Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the accident highlighting that three of the deceased are police officers while the fourth is from the security sector.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi expressed condolences to families of the deceased adding that the officers were conducting COVID-19 duties.

The six injured people were ferried to Shamva and Bindura hospitals. – ZBC