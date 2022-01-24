25 cheat death as speeding Zupco bus overturns

Twenty-three passengers and two Zupco bus crew members this morning cheated death after the Harare-bound speeding bus failed to brake and overturned at Mushagashe tollgate along the Harare-Masvingo highway.

The Zupco bus was being driven by Patrick Rukovo (37) when it landed in a ditch on the left side while trying to avoid a head-on collision with a car in front, a few metres from the tollgate.

Eight passengers sustained injuries and have since been hospitalised at Masvingo General Hospital where one was treated and discharged while others are admitted and in a stable condition.

The bus suffered shattered windows and a deformed roof after landing on its roof around 7am.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa says the driver of the bus has since been arrested for negligent driving.

He said the bus was speeding when the accident occurred.

Police say Rukovo was driving towards Harare and on approaching the tollgate, he tried to brake after a vehicle suddenly appeared in front of him.

He then allegedly swerved further to the left and the bus fell into a ditch.

