2 injured as Golden Arrow bus from Harare catches fire in SA

A Golden Arrow bus caught alight in Somerset West on Friday morning, injuring some passengers, authorities said.

The bus had travelled from Harare in Khayelitsha when the fire started in Main Road at around 07:00, said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

He said two passengers were injured and 66 others were unharmed.

Photos of the bus showed that the entire vehicle had burnt out.

“Emergency personnel on the scene assisted the injured women [who] both suffered slight injuries. It is believed a mechanical fault was the cause of the fire.”

However, Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said they did not yet know what caused the fire and would launch an investigation.

According to her information, there were seven injuries and all those who were affected received treatment.

Van Wyk said no foul play was suspected.