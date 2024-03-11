13 Zimbabweans perish in Cape Town crash

Spread the love

THIRTEEN Zimbabweans were killed and 26 others injured when their coach belonging to Simplex Bus Company collided with a haulage truck on the N1 Highway near Hex River Pass in Western Cape, South Africa, on Saturday evening.

There are fears that the death toll will rise as some of the 26 were seriously injured.

The bus was travelling from Harare to Cape Town and South African media reports say the accident occurred some 130km before Cape Town.

The driver died on the spot after he reportedly tried to jump out of the bus.

An online news organisation, SA Trucker, last night said: “Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, where survivors were rushed to Worcester Hospital for urgent medical attention. The extent of their injuries varied, with some in critical condition, fighting for their lives. The cause of the accident is not known at the moment, however, authorities have since launched investigations into the tragic crash.”

Zimbabwe’s consul general in Cape Town, Ms Esther Mudambo, said more details of the accident would be availed in due course.

The injured have since been ferried to Noodsentrum Hospital in the Western Cape.

The area’s Provincial Minister of Mobility, Mr Ricardo Mackenzie, extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the loved ones,” he told SABC News.

“I wish a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured. I also want to thank the dedicated teams who responded to these tragic incidents, working long hours under difficult circumstances.”

Zimbabwe Passengers Transport Organisation chairman, Dr Samson Nhanhanga, said they were saddened by the loss of lives of the passengers.

“We mourn with the grieving families who lost mostly their breadwinners and, as an association, we have dispatched a team of people to South Africa who are helping the police to make sure that the injured get medical assistance,” said Dr Nhanhanga.

“We are also in constant touch with the bereaved families in consoling them and making sure all the necessary paperwork is done.

“The association will also continue to update Zimbabweans on any development. At the same time, we continue to urge our crews to be responsible and obey the rules of the road all the time to save lives.” – Herald

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...