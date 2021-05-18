Zimbabwe Cuts Ties With Honorary Consul In Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has announced that Zimbabwe has cut ties with its Honorary Consul in Israel Mr. Moshe Yitzhak Osdoicher.
In a statement, the ministry’s spokesperson, Mrs Constance Chemwayi said Mr. Moshe Yitzhak Osdoicher had forfeited all rights he had as per international laws. We present the ministry’s statement below.
_The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe wishes to advise members of the public that Mr. Moshe Yitzhak Osdoicher is no longer the Honorary Consul of Zimbabwe in the Consular District of Northern Israel with effect from February 5, 2021.
This means that Mr. Osdoicher does not hold any functions, privileges and immunities attached to this post as expressed in the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 and he no longer represents the Government of Zimbabwe in any capacity._
_The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade would like to extend its gratitude to Mr. Moshe Yitzhak Osdoicher for his efforts during his tenure as Honorary Consul of Zimbabwe in the Consular District of Northern Israel as well as expresses its desire to maintain and strengthen the excellent relations between the Governments of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the State of Israel._