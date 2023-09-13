Zambian regime denies Edgar Lungu permission to fly to South Africa for routine medical check-up

The beleaguered Zambian regime has denied former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu permission to travel to South Africa for his routine medical check ups on grounds unknown, according to The Zambian Observer.

The Sixth Republican President wrote to Cabinet office on the 16th of August which is almost a month ago seeking to travel to South Africa for a routine medical review and Government took its sweet time to respond.

In a one sentence response, the deputy secretary to cabinet Oliver Kalabo has informed the former head of state that authority has not been granted for him to travel for the medical review.

The Deputy Secretary to cabinet has not given any reason for government denying to grant authority.