With gas project at stake, Mozambique president meets TotalEnergies’ head

THE head of TotalEnergies met Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi on Friday to discuss the humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado, where a 2021 attack on civilians led to a key liquefied natural gas (LNG) project being halted.

The French company said its chair and CEO Patrick Pouyanné visited the region to review the security and humanitarian situation, and that he had met Nyusi during his trip.

TotalEnergies added it had entrusted Jean-Christophe Rufin, whom it said was an expert in humanitarian action and human rights, with an independent mission to assess the humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado province.

TotalEnergies’ Mozambique LNG project, valued at $20bn (about R345bn), had to declare “force majeure” in 2021 due to regional unrest after an insurgent group linked to Islamic State attacked the northern town of Palma.

Force majeure is a clause in contracts that allows parties to walk away when circumstances beyond their control occur, such as terrorist attacks.

“Since 2021, the situation in Cabo Delgado province has improved significantly, thanks in particular to the support provided by the African countries that committed themselves to restore peace and security,” Pouyanné said.

“The mission entrusted to Rufin should enable Mozambique LNG’s partners to assess whether the current situation allows for a resumption of activities while respecting human rights,” he added.

Source: Reuters

