MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed concerns about the aggressive policies of the United States and NATO, warning that their actions could lead to a direct clash between nuclear powers.

During a news briefing, Zakharova stated that the US and NATO’s aggressive stance in the Ukrainian conflict, aimed at inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, has escalated the situation and drawn them deeper into a military confrontation. She described this policy as reckless and highlighted the potentially catastrophic consequences of further developments.

Zakharova emphasized that Russia is fully aware of the seriousness of the situation and has been consistently sending signals to Western countries to urge caution. However, she criticized the West for being obsessed with anti-Russian hysteria and engaging in a hybrid war against Russia.

According to her, Western capitals show no willingness to understand Russia’s position. She concluded by stating that Russia is determined to defend its security interests, and the responsibility for the deteriorating situation lies with the Western capitals.

Zakharova firmly reiterated that the West should not doubt Russia’s commitment to protecting its security interests.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...