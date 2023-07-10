Ukraine to lose more territory if counteroffensive fails, says Musk

NEW YORK,- Ukraine may lose more territory if its counteroffensive fails, celebrity businessman Elon Musk said on Twitter.

“Should a Ukrainian offensive fail with heavy casualties, a Russian counterattack would capture a lot more territory. This is why there has been no major offensive,” the tweet reads.

According to Musk, Russia “would win a war of attrition” because its troops outnumber Ukrainian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at a counteroffensive since June 4. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev stated on June 22 that Ukraine had lost 13,000 troops since the start of the counteroffensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Ukrainian military had failed to achieve any success in any area.

