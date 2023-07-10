More than 50 political party leaders to converge in SA for BRICS Political Party Summit

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa will host the historic 2023 BRICS Political Party Plus Dialogue under the theme “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive growth”, which will see more than 54 political parties from around the world meet next week. The dialogue will focus on key areas such as, global peace and security; inclusive multi-lateralism; strengthening BRICS and expanding its membership; and partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development.

Among the guests to arrive for the summit in Johannesburg, starting July 18 at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, include Jaoquim Chissano of Mozambique, Olesegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, Sam Nujoma of Namibia and Laurent Gbagbo of Ivory Coast. Invoking one of the pillars in the ANC, “Better Africa, Better World”, the summit is expected to forge alliances, party-to-party and intra-party, bilateral and multilateral relations to deepen internationalism, solidarity, peace and friendship. “There has been a quite hive of activity in South Africa on the diplomatic front. On this front the ANC subcommittee on International Relations hosted a number of political parties and foreign missions to forge collaborations and cooperation in various fields,” said ANC Deputy Secretary-General, Nomvula Mokonyane on the sidelines of the party’s National Executive Committee meeting in Johannesburg.

She said the formation of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) is aimed at consolidating the countries’ capacity and growing the global economy. “We want to do away with the issue of dominance and diversify and give the world options. The expansion of BRICS shows that the world is not static and geopolitics of the world is not static,” she said. “It cannot be a one size fits all in the world. There has to be diversification,” Mokonyane said.

She added that there must also be conditions in place “so there is no takeover and dominance that will dilute this historic mission.” Source: IOL

