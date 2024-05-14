Raphael Varane Confirms Departure from Manchester United

Spread the love

In a significant announcement, Raphael Varane revealed on Tuesday that he will depart Manchester United at the conclusion of the current season, marking the end of his three-year tenure at Old Trafford.

The former France international defender, aged 31, joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2021 for an initial transfer fee of approximately £34 million. During his time with the club, Varane made 93 appearances and scored two goals, contributing significantly to the team’s successes.

Varane played a pivotal role in Manchester United’s triumph in the 2023 League Cup, securing the club’s first major trophy in six years. However, his tenure at Old Trafford has been marred by injuries, with his last appearance dating back to a 4-3 defeat against Chelsea on April 4. Despite his recent absence, Varane remains hopeful of returning to action before the season concludes.

Expressing his gratitude to the Manchester United supporters, Varane took to social media to convey his sentiments. “To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it’s been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt,” he stated. Reflecting on his experiences at Old Trafford, Varane reminisced about the electrifying atmosphere and the passionate fanbase that captivated him from the outset.

Moreover, Varane expressed optimism about the club’s future under new ownership, highlighting the clear vision and strategic direction outlined by United’s co-owner Jim Ratcliffe. Despite enduring a challenging season, Varane remains positive about Manchester United’s prospects moving forward.

In response to Varane’s announcement, Manchester United issued a statement acknowledging his impending departure. The club praised Varane for his contributions, acknowledging his exceptional quality and unwavering commitment on the field. Varane’s calm and composed presence at the heart of the defense earned him recognition and admiration from fans and teammates alike.

As Manchester United navigates a turbulent season, currently languishing in eighth place in the Premier League standings, Varane’s departure marks the end of an era.

With two league matches remaining and an upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25, United will bid farewell to Varane as they embark on a new chapter under fresh leadership.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...