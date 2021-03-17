South African prison official and inmate caught in prison romp

Pretoria – The Department of Correctional Services said it was embarrassed after a video was circulated online showing a female officer engaging in sexual intercourse with an inmate.

“A video with flustering scenes of alleged sexual activity between an official and an inmate at the Ncome Correctional Centre, KwaZulu-Natal Region, has left the Department of Correctional Services appalled, embarrassed and gutted,” departmental spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said in a statement.

“Sexual activities between inmates and correctional officials are shameful incidents that can never be ascribed to what is expected of our officials.”

Nxumalo said the correctional officer would undergo a disciplinary process and action was also being taken against the inmate.

“Correctional officials are expected to abide by a code of conduct, and despicable acts of sexual activities with inmates shall never be tolerated,” he said.

The department appealed to individuals in possession of the steamy video to refrain from disseminating it.

The clip has been shared particularly on Twitter, with some social media users noting that the female warder could have been blackmailed by the inmate, who is seen positioning a recording device moments before the two start kissing.

In January, the department of correctional services said it was installing body scanners at identified correctional facilities within six management areas in an effort to clamp down on the smuggling of contraband into prisons.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said the body scanners were introduced after an official was caught at St Albans Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape trying to smuggle contraband.

“The aim of the scanners in question is a threat detection solution which combines ultra-low radiation with maximum visibility, therefore addressing the challenges of smuggling of contraband i.e. cell phones and drugs among others,” Lamola said.

“It will detect any hidden metals, weapons and drugs in a body of a person. The scanner will be able to search all body cavities without compromising the privacy of individuals and reduce the time taken to manually search inmates, officials and visitors.“