Son of ex-Angolan president detained in graft probe

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The son of Angola’s ex-president has been detained in connection with an investigation into corruption and other crimes, the official ANGOP news agency said on Tuesday.

José Filomeno dos Santos is the highest profile figure to be held in custody since President Joao Lourenco succeeded former leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos a year ago vowing to tackle widespread corruption.

ANGOP said he had been arrested for “being part of a criminal association, irregular acceptance of advantages, fraud, embezzlement and corruption, among others.”

In March, the younger Dos Santos, the former head of Angola’s $5 billion sovereign wealth fund, was charged with fraud relating to a $500 million transaction out of an account belonging to the central bank.

Reuters was unable to contact Dos Santos after the March charges were laid.