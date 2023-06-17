News Ticker

Putin to have bilateral meeting with South African president later on Saturday — Kremlin

In this handout photo provided by Photo host Agency RIA Novosti, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pose for a photo during a meeting with a delegation of African leaders and senior officials in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Seven African leaders — presidents of Comoros, Senegal, South Africa and Zambia, as well as Egypt's prime minister and top envoys from the Republic of Congo and Uganda — traveled to Russia on Saturday a day after visiting Ukraine on a mission to try to help end the hostilities. (Evgeny Biyatov/Photo host Agency RIA Novosti via AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin that has a meeting with representatives of African countries on Ukrainian settlement scheduled for Saturday, will also hold a separate bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa later in the day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We also have a separate bilateral meeting with Ramaphosa planned,” he said. The South African president is currently heading to St. Petersburg, Peskov said, adding that representatives of African countries that will take part in the meeting with Putin, are also on their way to the city.

“Judging by the schedule, after visiting Kiev [South African President Cyril] Ramaphosa will be the first to come here, President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani will be here, as well as Senegalese President Macky Sall, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbuly. There will also be representatives of Congo and Uganda. This will be the African delegation that visited Kiev on the previous year, holding a meeting with [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky,” Kremlin Spokesman noted.

Following the meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will speak about the meeting, Peskov added.




