Pilot and 4 passengers of Titan submersible are dead, says US Coast Guard

A submersible carrying five people to the Titanic wreck site has imploded, resulting in the death of everyone on board, according to authorities, according to AP news.

The incident brings a tragic end to the search for the missing vessel, which had prompted a worldwide vigil. The Coast Guard announced that the submersible, named Titan, likely imploded in the North Atlantic waters, and a debris field was discovered approximately 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the Titanic.

The crew members who lost their lives include CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani nationals Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood, British adventurer Hamish Harding, and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned and operated the submersible, expressed their sorrow and described the individuals as true explorers with a passion for ocean exploration and conservation.

Rescuers deployed ships, planes, and other equipment to assist in the search, but hopes of finding the crew alive dwindled as the submersible’s 96-hour oxygen supply was depleted.

The Coast Guard will continue the search for more information about the incident and efforts to recover the submersible and the crew members’ remains. Concerns about the submersible’s safety had been raised previously, with questions about its cramped conditions and former passengers describing the experience as risky.

Deep-sea tourism carries inherent dangers, and incidents like this highlight the risks involved, even with reliable technology.

