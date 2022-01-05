On the back of Parliament building ‘mysterious’ fire, South African Constitutional Court building vandalised

CAPE TOWN – South African Police have confirmed they have placed one suspect in custody for damaging parts of the Constitutional Court on Wednesday. Social media has been abuzz with claims that a man was shooting at the Constitutional Court; however, these claims have been dismissed.

National police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda told IOL the incident occurred just before 9am. “Police were called in when a man was breaking the windows of the Constitutional Court with a hammer. “Police ordered the man to stop, but he continued. Police then fired a warning shot and the man stopped. He was subsequently arrested,” Netshiunda said.

He said the 36-year-old man was expected to appear in court soon to face charges of malicious damage to property. Constitutional Court. 😬 pic.twitter.com/gjqlyTK2jm — 🍃mama canna 🍃 (@yeahjustumi) January 5, 2022 The Constitutional Court is the highest court in South Africa and was born of the country’s first democratic Constitution in 1994. This is the second South African democratic landmark to have been damaged in days, following a fire that broke out in Parliament on Sunday.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fire at Parliament. Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and faces charges of two counts of arson, the possession of an explosive device, housebreaking with the intent to steal and theft, and destruction of essential infrastructure. Mafe is expected back in court on January 11.