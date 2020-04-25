‘North Korea’s leader Kim Jomg-un dead’ – Report

#WATCH: Pres. Trump on Kim Jong Un: “I wish him very, ya know, good luck…They came out with very serious medical reports; nobody’s confirmed that…When CNN comes out with a report, I don’t put much credence in it.”
North Korea: Today, Saturday April 25, the DPRK will celebrate the day of the founding of the Korean People’s Army (KPA), founded in 1932. https://twitter.com/RebeccaRambar/status/1253781070446841856 …Rebecca Rambar@RebeccaRambar
Corée du Nord : Aujourd’hui, samedi 25 avril, la DPRK célébrera le jour de la fondation de l’armée populaire coréenne (KPA), fondée en 1932.