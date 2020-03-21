Nigerian president’s daughter in isolation after returning from Britain

PRETORIA – The wife of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari announced via Twitter that her daughter was in isolation after returning from Britain, one of the countries which the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Aisha Buhari made the revelation after the Nigerian government said it was barring travellers from 13 high-risk nations from entering the West African country.

“Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister of Health, Presidential task force on Covid-19 and that of NDC, she is on self- isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19,” she posted on Twitter.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Controlsaid it had banned arrivals from China — where the coronavirus disease was first detected in December, as well as those from Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, the United States, Norway, Britain, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

“Nigeria government is temporarily suspending all visas issued to nationals from these countries. Nigerians arriving from these countries will be subjected to supervised isolation for 14 days,” the notice said.

Aisha M. Buhari ✔@aishambuhari Good afternoon Nigerians,

Earlier today my daughter returned from the UK being among the high Burden listed countries of COVID-19.

So far, Nigeria has 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Two of those who tested positive had recently travelled to Europe, while others had not left the country.

Meanwhile, the government has announced that no religious centres will be allowed to hold services with over 50 congregants.

Nigeria has also ordered the immediate closure of camps for the one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps attended by hundreds of thousands of graduates after concluding their studies in universities and polytechnics.

The spread of the disease has led to countries locking in millions of their citizens, closing social spaces, locking down entire regions and shutting their doors against travellers from other countries.

African News Agency