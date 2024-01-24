News Ticker

Namibia’s president Geingob to travel to US for cancer treatment

January 24, 2024 Staff Reporter World News 0




GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Hage Gottfried Geingob, President of Namibia, speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference on day three of COP26 at SECC on November 2, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. 2021 sees the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference. The conference will run from 31 October for two weeks, finishing on 12 November. It was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images)
Spread the love

WINDHOEK,- Namibia’s President Hage Geingob will travel to the United States on Wednesday to undergo cancer treatment, the presidency has announced.

A regular medical check-up earlier this month revealed the 82-year old head of state had cancer, his office said last week, without giving details about his condition.

The president has accepted an offer by scientists and medical professionals in Los Angeles, California, to undergo novel therapy to deal with the cancerous cells, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

As prime minister in 2014, Geingob told the public that he had survived prostate cancer. He became president the following year.
Vice President Nangolo Mumba would take over presidential duties until Geingob’s return on Feb. 2, his office added.

The southern African country is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections at the end of 2024.

Source: Reuters




Copyright © 2024 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!