Namibian leader slams critics of African leaders

Namibian President Hage Geingob, who is hosting a summit of southern African leaders, on Saturday strongly rejected criticism of Africa by the West saying there was undue pressure on the continent.

“People have an attitude about Africa,” Geingob said in an interview with the French radio network RFI.

“Things that they want Africans to do… they don’t demand from other places,” the president said.

“In the United States, there are only two parties there, the same philosophy: how come in America there are no communists, no socialists?”

Geingob also commented on the Comoros government crackdown that followed a controversial referendum, boycotted by the opposition, which allowed President Azali Assoumani to run for another term.