Namibia denounces Germany’s support for Israeli genocidal actions

Namibia, haunted by the first genocide of the 20th century committed by Germany on its soil, vehemently denounces Germany’s recent endorsement of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

In a poignant statement shared on the official Namibian Presidency Facebook page, President Dr Hage G. Geingob expressed profound concern over Germany’s refusal to acknowledge the alleged genocidal acts in Gaza brought before the International Court of Justice by South Africa.

On Namibian soil between 1904-1908, Germany committed what is widely recognised as the first genocide of the 20th century, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of innocent Namibians in deplorable conditions. Despite the historical atrocities, Germany has yet to fully atone for its actions during that dark period.

President Geingob condemns Germany’s decision to support Israel amid accusations of genocide in Gaza, stating: “Germany cannot morally express commitment to the United Nations Convention against Genocide, including atonement for the genocide in Namibia, whilst supporting the equivalent of a holocaust and genocide in Gaza.”

The Namibian President raises concerns over Germany’s apparent dismissal of the violent deaths of over 23,000 Palestinians in Gaza. Despite alarming reports from various United Nations sources highlighting internal displacement and acute shortages of essential services, Germany chooses to defend Israel’s actions in the International Court of Justice.

In a call echoing his sentiments from December 31, 2023, President Geingob urges a reconsideration of Germany’s decision, stating: “No peace-loving human being can ignore the carnage waged against Palestinians in Gaza.” He appeals to the German Government to reconsider its intervention in defence and support of Israel’s alleged genocidal acts before the International Court of Justice.

In its filing to the ICJ, South Africa asked for the court to issue several orders to be placed upon Israel.

These include having Israel “immediately suspend” its Gaza offensive, stop forced displacement of Palestinians in the territory and enable humanitarian access, as well as preserve evidence.

The ICJ is not known for its speed but “provisional measures” take priority over all other cases and a decision can be relatively quick – a matter of weeks.

IOL