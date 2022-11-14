Mozambican announces first LNG gas export shipment to Europe

MAPUTO – Mozambique has officially started exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced in the country’s north which is plagued by jihadist attacks.

The country’s President Filipe Nyusi made the announcement Sunday (Nov 13). It is the first shipment of gas under a long-term purchase and sale contract with British giant BP. The off-shore plant located in the Cabo delgado Province is managed by the Italian energy company Eni.

“It is with great honor that I announce the start of the first export of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), produced in the Rovuma, in Mozambique, by the Coral Sul FLNG Project. The British Sponsor ship departs Mozambican waters for the international market. ”

Mozambique has set high hopes on vast natural gas deposits — the largest ever found in Sub-Sahara Africa — that was discovered in the northern Cabo Delgado province in 2010.

“The completion of this international venture is a sign of the recognition by the market that Mozambique offers a stable, transparent and predictable environment for the realization of multi-billion investments, where high technology stands out in order to monetize resources in a phase of the energy transition, therefore it must bring pride to all Mozambicans. ”

Once tapped, Mozambique could become one of the world’s 10 biggest exporters.

According to the BP 2021 Statistical Review of World Energy, Africa is home to over 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. Through the production of LNG for domestic use and export, leaders hope to support industrialization schemes.

