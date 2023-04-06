Mnangagwa’s wife says Zimbabwe supports Belarus and condemns wars

MINSK, 6 April (BelTA) – Zimbabwe supports Belarus and condemns devastating wars, First Lady of Zimbabwe Auxillia Mnangagwa wrote in the visitors book of the Khatyn Memorial Complex after having a tour of this memorable place, BelTA has learned.

“I was shocked by the history of death of so many Belarusians, including women and children. Zimbabwe supports Belarus and condemns devastating wars,” the guest noted.

“We all want peace. No more wars,” Zimbabwe’s first lady wrote.

Auxillia Mnangagwa is on a visit to Belarus in accordance with the agreements reached between the leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe during the state visit of Aleksandr Lukashenko to Harare.

