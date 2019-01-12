Mnangagwa congratulates disputed new DRC leader

President Mnangagwa yesterday congratulated Democratic Republic of Congo president-elect Felix Antoine Tshisekedi on his victory in the presidential elections in that country. He also congratulated outgoing president Joseph Kabila for the manner in which his government conducted the election. In his congratulatory message, President Mnangagwa said he was looking at working closely with President Tshisekedi.

“The Government and the people of Zimbabwe join me in conveying to you our most sincere congratulations following your victory in the presidential elections held in your country on December 30, 2018,” he said.

“Your election is a clear testimony of the trust and confidence the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo repose in your leadership. I look forward to working closely with you as we explore avenues of enhancing bilateral cooperation as well as improve the trade relations that exist between our two countries.

“At continental and multilateral levels, I affirm my commitment to working with you for the common good of both our peoples and the continent.

“I take this opportunity dear colleagues to wish you personal good health and success as you discharge the onerous duties of the highest office in the country. Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

In his message to Mr Kabila, President Mnangagwa said DRC had made the region proud by conducting elections in a peaceful and fair environment.

“I would like to congratulate you, Your Excellency, and dear brother for the manner in which your government conducted the recent presidential elections which saw President-elect, Mr Felix Tshisekedi, being announced the winner in the provisional results announced by the Electoral Commission of January 9, 2019,” he said.

“This display of statesmanship which saw elections being conducted in a peaceful and fair environment is commendable and has made the region proud.

“I am confident that the transition process will be managed and that those aggrieved will air their issues through the relevant legal institutions of the country.

“Your Excellency, the Congolese people have shown the world that they are capable of running their own affairs. Your Excellency, Zanu-PF stands ready to continue our cooperation at party-to-party level with the People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD).”

Mr Tshisekedi hs been declared the winner of the DRC presidential elections held on December 30 last year.