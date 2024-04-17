Mass shooting in South Africa leaves five dead

Spread the love

Police in Cape Town are probing a mass murder after the bodies of five people were found gunned down on Wednesday in Khayelitsha.

The matter is being investigated by the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said the incident took place in Harare.

“The circumstances that led to the death of five people in Harare in Khayelitsha this morning are being probed by detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit. At around 6am police were summoned to a shooting incident in Ncumu Street where the bodies of four males and one female were discovered with gunshot wounds,” Traut said.

The identities of the victims are yet to be determined at this time.

Police said the mass murders may be linked to another murder hours earlier.

“We have reason to believe that the death of the five people can be linked to an incident during the early hours of the morning where another male was shot and killed in the same vicinity.

“The motive for the attack on the victims is not yet known and an appeal for public assistance is made,” Traut said.

Police said its investigation is still unfolding and more information could be made available.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact Colonel Mthetho Maxabaniso on 082 339 7320 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. The mobile application MySAPS can also be used anonymously.

Source: IOL

