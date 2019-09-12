Malema: Keep your De Klerk, we will keep our Mugabe

“They can keep their De Klerk, and we will keep our Mugabe.”

This was the dominant message from EFF leader Julius Malema during a memorial service for the former Zimbabwean leader held by the party in Soweto on Thursday.

Malema said the legacy of Zimbabwe’s founding father was that of an anti-colonialist and an anti-imperialist who refused to bend the knee when faced with harsh consequences – and that his legacy must be celebrated.

“Many want to tell us not to celebrate President Mugabe, that we must speak badly of him, even in his death. There are imperialists and racists today who want their heroes to be our heroes, and their enemies to be our enemies,” Malema said.

These people, Malema said, were the same people who celebrated “murderers like FW De Klerk by giving them Nobel Peace prizes”.

“It is these people who name our streets, our schools after racists like Verwoerd and Malan… it is these racists who own our land and control our economy, who want to dictate to us who we must celebrate,” said Malema.

Mugabe, whose autocratic rule ended in a military coup two years ago, died last week aged 95 in Singapore.