Madagascar President claims Coronavirus cure breakthrough

The President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina has unveiled a controversial tea that prevents and cures the deadly Coronavirus.

The herbal medication which is called COVID-Organics was developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (IMRA).

“Rajoelina told delegates who came to the launch that, “Tests have been carried out and two people have now been cured by this brew.”

IMRA said COVID-Organics will be used as prophylaxis, that is for prevention, but clinical observations have shown a trend towards its effectiveness in curative treatment.

Madagascar currently has 121 positive cases of the novel Coronavirus and 39 recoveries.