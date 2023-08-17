Macron’s Nigerian ally Bola Tinubu warned against attacking Niger

Usman Yusuf, a vocal Nigerian professor of Haematology-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation, has warned President Bola Tinubu not to get entangled in a messy proxy geopolitical war between Nato and Russia in Niger following a recent dramatic coup led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani against the deposed president Mohamed Bazoum.

Tchiani is Russian-backed, while Bazoum is a Western ally.

Yusuf said Abuja can’t afford to be used in the geopolitical turf war between the West and Russia, especially at a time when it is facing serious internal insecurity and governance problems.

Said Yusuf:

“Let me dispense with any political correctness and say it loud and clearly that, any attempt to invade Niger Republic by a Nigerian led Ecowas Army in the guise of “safeguarding democracy”, will be a declaration of war on northern Nigeria and its people because we are the ones that will bear the full brunt of this misguided war. We in the region will not support any act of unprovoked aggression against Niger Republic under any pretense.

“We in the north are tired of wars, we have been at war with Boko Haram for 14 years and for 9 years with Bandits and kidnappers. Thousands of our people continue to be killed and kidnapped while millions have been displaced from their ancestral homes, including the 300,000 that have sought refuge as IDPs in Niger Republic.

“Our economy, education, infrastructure and social fabrique have all been devastated. How can we support any foreign war when our house is on fire?

“At a time when Nigeria is facing the worst insecurity of our lifetime with nauseating corruption, bad governance, youth unemployment and drug abuse, discontent of the citizenry, excruciating poverty brought about by chaotic economic policies, a military invasion of Niger Republic will be reckless with grave consequences beyond the subregion.”

