Lungu challenges withdrawal of benefits

LUSAKA, Zambia – Zambia’s former President Edgar Lungu has gone to court to challenge the withdrawal of his retirement benefits, local media report.

Last month, Lungu was stripped of his retirement benefits and privileges following his decision to return to active politics.

His office was reportedly closed, staff and security deployed and the vehicles he had been given by the government withdrawn.

In court documents seen by the privately owned News Diggers newspaper, Lungu, through his lawyers, described the government’s decision as an infringement of his fundamental rights.

In the document, Lungu says that other individuals who had held high public offices and retired were not subjected to such restrictions.

However, the country’s Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha dismissed Lungu’s plea, saying reinstating his benefits while he was actively engaged in politics would be contrary to the law, local Diamond TV reported.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...