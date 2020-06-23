Former Malawi ruling party on the verge of re-claiming power

LILONGWE, Malawi – Bouyed by a constitutional court ruling that nullified the incumbent Peter Mutharika’s controversial May 2019 electoral victory, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is on the verge of making history by becoming the first former ruling party to win elections.

Malawians will, on Tuesday, exercise their democratic right and choose a leader of the highest office on the land – that of president.

This came after the constitutional court overturned the 2019 elections which were marred by irregularities and allegations of rigging.

Events preceding the general elections have been headlined by a lot of drama with plots and sub plots scripted by rival politicians.

Since the disputed polls Malawi has never known peace as protests rocked the tiny Central Africsn country on a weekly basis.

MCP is on the verge of making history to become the first former ruling party to win back power should it win the May 23 polls.

It is clear to see that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) is in a self -destructive mode as a result of massive corruption by senior party officials that has alienated them from voters.

MCP is therefore is riding on omissions and commissions of the ruling party giving them an upper hand

Corruption and misuse of state funds has marred the ruling party campaign trail and the electorate wants the corrupt DPP officials to be held accountable.

Since the controversial elections voices of change are echoing in the streets of Malawi and DPP supporters want to maintain hegemony at all costs.