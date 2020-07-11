Five-foot snake captured at Malawi Presidential palace

Presidential security detail in Lilongwe has captured a five-foot snake that was on the loose at Kamuzu Palace while President Peter Mutharika is away in Ethiopia.

Nyasa Times understand the snake was shot by the guards who feared it was venomous.

Police sources say there have been a number of snakes killed at Kamuzu Palace by the latest one was the largest.

President Muthatrika is away in Ethiopia and is expected to attend a ceremony at Millenium Hall, Addis Ababa University where he will be conferred Doctorate Degree of Letters, Honoris Causa.

He returns to the university at an occasion which coincides with a graduation ceremony at a school he taught in the 70s.

Mutharika who is Regional Universities Forum (RUFORUM) Champion for Higher Education, co-convener of the International Commission on Financing Global Education and Charles Nagel Professor of International and Comparative Constitutional Law Emeritus of the Washington University is expected address the assembly of congregants Saturday.

