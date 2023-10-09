eSwatini police chief collapsed and died at OR Tambo International Airport

eSwatini police boss Commissioner William Dlamini collapsed and died at the OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) said Dlamini died on Saturday morning.
“He was in-transit to the Kingdom of Eswatini from Angola where he attended the 26th Interpol African Regional Conference,” SA Police Service (SAPS) national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.
“The commissioner collapsed and died at the Airport. Both the family and the delegation that accompanied the late commissioner on his official trip have received psychosocial services by psychologists attached to the SAPS Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) unit.”
She said SAPS National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has on behalf of the police sent his condolences to the Royal eSwatini Police Service.
General Masemola has described Commissioner Dlamini as a soft spoken and committed senior police officer who was dedicated to enhancing cooperation to counter transnational organised crime in the region.
“Our sincerest condolences to the Royal Eswatini Police Service and the family of the late commissioner. Commissioner Dlamini was humble and dedicated to the cause of serving,” Masemola said.
“He was always available to discuss collaboration in preventing and combating cross border crime in the SADC region. The SAPS is providing the necessary support in line with its expertise through its Interpol office.”
An inquest docket was opened to determine the cause of death.
IOL