Elon Musk: Egyptian Experts hit back after tech mogul tweets alien conspiracy theory

Egyptian experts have hit back at Elon Musk after the SpaceX founder tweeted about a conspiracy theory that aliens built the pyramids.

“Aliens built the pyramids obv,” Musk wrote.

He then tweeted again: “The Great Pyramid was the tallest structure made by humans for 3,800 years. Three thousand, eight hundred years.”

His initial tweet was liked by more than 500,000 people.

Scientists are still unsure how the Egyptian pyramids were constructed before modern technology, given that the millions of stones used would be hard to move without cranes.

This has helped to fuel the unproven conspiracy theory that aliens had a hand in their construction.

But experts say there is plenty of evidence the pyramids were built by human hands, even if it is not clear how.

Egypt’s minister of international co-operation, Rania al Mashat, has invited Musk to visit the tombs of the pyramid builders to see for himself.

“I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you and Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders,” she said.

“Mr Musk, we are waiting for you.”

The billionaire tech mogul’s remark was also refuted by Egyptologist Zahi Hawass, who dismissed the claim as “complete hallucination”.

Musk has at times posted erratic and controversial tweets, some of which have got him into hot water.

The pyramids were built as tombs for the pharaohs who ruled over ancient Egypt.

Sourc: Sky News