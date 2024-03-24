Death toll from Moscow City Hall terror attack up to 137

Spread the love

MOSCOW, – The death toll from the terror attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall music venue has climbed to 137, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS.

“The identification of those dead continues. As of now, as many as 137 bodies have been found. Three of them are children. The survey of the site continues. By now, sixty-two bodies have been identified,” it said.

It also said that in the course of the crime site survey, no minded bodies or other traces of mining have been found.

Apart from that, according to the press service, “four combat gear sets, more than 500 cartridges and 28 mags, and two Kalashnikov guns belonging to the attackers were retrieved from the site of the tragedy. A Makarov handgun and a Kalashnikov mag were seized from the suspects who were detained in a Renault car in the Bryansk Region.”

The Investigative Committee also said that it would take measures to have the four suspects be arrested.

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow. According to the latest data, the death toll is 137, but may increase. According to the Moscow Region’s health ministry, 180 people were injured. Eleven suspects involved in the terrorist attack have been apprehended, including four hitmen who were trying to make off heading towards the Ukrainian border.

President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that, according to preliminary information, the Ukrainian side had been preparing ‘a gap’ in the border for the terrorists to cross it. He vowed to identify and hold to account all those behind the attack on the Crocus City Hall and declared March 24 a day of nationwide mourning.

