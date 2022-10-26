AU blasts Western sanctions on Zimbabwe

Addis Ababa: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat once again renews the longstanding AU demand for the immediate and unconditional lifting of sanctions imposed against institutions and individuals of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and in full support of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) statement on the issue.

The Chairperson remains extremely concerned by the negative impact of the unilateral sanctions to Zimbabwe’s socio-economic development amid the current global food and energy crises, including post Covid19 recovery efforts.

The Chairperson reaffirms the continued commitment of the African Union to support the brotherly nation of Zimbabwe in mobilising efforts for the lifting of said unilateral sanctions.

