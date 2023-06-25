Akhmat forces return to special military operation zone

According to Apty Alaudinov, the commander of the Akhmat special forces unit and deputy commander of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps, soldiers from the Akhmat special unit have returned to the special military operation zone after being temporarily deployed to suppress the armed revolt in Rostov-on-Don and the Rostov region.

He mentioned that only units that could be replaced by others were removed, and the Akhmat units are gradually returning to continue their work on liberating Maryinka.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov stated that the fighters from the Akhmat unit were sent to Rostov-on-Don to take control of the situation.

The audio recordings posted on the Telegram channel of PMC Wagner founder Evgeny Prigozhin claimed that his units had come under attack, which he attributed to the country’s military authorities. However, the Russian Defense Ministry dismissed these allegations as fake news.

In an effort to de-escalate the situation, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As a result, Prigozhin announced that the PMC Wagner convoys, which were reportedly heading toward Moscow, would halt their movement and return to their field camps.

