Kwesé Free TV approved for broadcast in SA

DURBAN – A new free-to-air television station has been approved by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

Last week Icasa announced that it had awarded a broadcast licence to terrestrial television service Kwesé Free TV. Partially owned by Zimbabwean business mogul Strive Masiyiwa, Kwesé TV is the second free-to-air TV station after e.tv, which was awarded its broadcast rights 21 years ago.

Kwesé already has a presence in 19 African countries and has been given 24 months to launch its services in SA.

Icasa councillor Dimakatso Qocha said the awarding of the licence followed Kwesé TV’s full compliance with the requirements of the Invitation to Apply issued in February 2017.

Qocha said the licensing of an additional individual commercial free-to-air TV broadcasting service and related spectrum would stimulate competition and increase the variety of broadcasting services available.

“It is our duty as the regulator to ensure that we promote competition.”

The SABC could not be reached for comment.

THE MERCURY