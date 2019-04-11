Hawks’ Zimbabwean renditions story a ‘conspiracy from start to finish’ – McBride

He requested all the evidence to be reviewed. In the review, cellphone record analysis showed that Sibiya, in contrast to what three CI officers had stated, was not on any of the crime scenes as initially believed.

“Dramat’s association was that he was informed by a CI officer who was at the border that Zimbabwe officials wanted to see him because they were looking for suspects. He also congratulated officers for the arrest of the Zimbabweans. He was also among those who received automated bulk SMSs indicating successes,” McBride said.

“After I was informed that Sibiya could not be placed at any of the scenes, it means that the three witnesses from CI placing Sibiya on three different scenes cannot reasonably be true and it just made me even more suspicious.”

After the review, Ipid drafted a second report which recommended that no prosecution be levelled against Dramat or Sibiya because there was a lack of evidence. McBride told the commission that the report “effectively exonerated” them.

But months later, after Nhleko was appointed, he appointed a reference group whose members approached Ipid for a brief on its high-profile cases. Members of the team, according to McBride, requested a copy of the entire docket on the rendition saga, along with all the exhibits in the case. Their request was backed by a letter from Nhleko demanding compliance.

McBride handed over the file and only days later, Dramat was suspended.

A statement from the police ministry, McBride recalled, said Dramat was suspended as result of the recommendations contained in a report by Ipid. It appeared to McBride that the ministry had based their decision on the initial report which was finalised before he arrived at Ipid and, by his own account, was signed off only by Khuba.

McBride said Ipid released a statement clarifying that it had not recommended Dramat’s suspension.

“Ultimately he was forced out of the service,” he said about Dramat.

Nhleko went further, suspending McBride in March 2015 on allegations that he had altered the initial report to clear Dramat and Sibiya.

McBride took the decision to court and won the case.

His testimony will continue on Friday.

Source: Times Live