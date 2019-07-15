Zimbabweans urged to accept artificial intelligence

ZIMBABWEANS have been urged to embrace artificial intelligence in line with modern workplace trends so as to accelerate industrial output and boost economic growth.

This emerged during an Institute of People Management in Zimbabwe (IPMZ) conference recently held in Victoria Falls. Experts who spoke at the conference said human resources personnel, as well as other professions, face extinction if they resist change as some of the jobs will be replaced by technology by 2030.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, who was the guest of honour, said it was important to integrate education curriculum to enhance skills development.

He said the future of work in Zimbabwe will be based on good education system and suitable philosophical foundation.

“To achieve an upper middle income economy, the country needs an education system that supports existing and creates new industries. This is why Government has come up with Education 5.0, which seeks to address teaching, research, community service, innovation and industrialisation issues,” he said.

Econet Wireless chief executive, Mr Douglas Mboweni, and economic expert, Dr Shingi Munyeza, who is also a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee, concurred saying that artificial intelligence was key to the future.

Mr Mboweni highlighted the need for citizens to utilise their skills on available resources as well as mindset change to fill human resource gaps.

“Let the tough operating environment not be a hindrance. Knowledge on its own is useless but should combine with skills. Artificial intelligence is a reality hence work style has to change as we embrace digital transition.

“You should be able to use technology. We have a fast moving environment and as human resources personnel we have to embrace technology or else we lose relevance. In 2030 half of jobs will disappear and new technology based jobs will emerge,” he said.

Dr Munyeza said the 4th industrial revolution brings about artificial intelligence, where life will be determined digitally.

“Historically, advances in technology have had profound effects on the workplace and how work is conducted and this offers an opportunity to train new skills differently in line with market needs based on technological disruptions taking place,” he said.