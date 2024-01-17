Zimbabwean Government Introduces Robotics and Coding in Schools

Spread the love

In a response to the swift technological advancements sweeping the globe, the Zimbabwean government has launched an initiative to integrate Robotics and Coding into the educational curriculum of schools.

This strategic move is aimed at equipping the younger generation with the essential skills and knowledge to flourish in a future dominated by technology.

Early Adoption of Tech-Centric Curriculum

A primary school in Bulawayo, Charleston Trust Primary, is already at the forefront of this transformative change. The school has begun offering coding lessons to its Grade 1 students, with an ambitious goal of nurturing future entrepreneurs who can devise technological solutions.

Thanks to their state-of-the-art ICT facilities, the school projects that by the time students reach Grade 7, they will possess the skills to create computer programs and applications for commercial use.

Government Support for Robotics Education

The government’s enthusiasm for fostering technological education extends to secondary schools as well, with initiatives like the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) lending a helping hand. One such beneficiary, Tynwald High School in Harare, has garnered international recognition, securing a gold medal at the First Global Robotics Competition in Geneva. The school is currently preparing for another competition in Milan.

Encouraging STEM Education

Recently, government officials from the Ministries of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, and Primary and Secondary Education visited Tynwald High to assess their robotics program. The school’s robotics team presented their projects, showcasing the prowess that has made them champions.

The ministers of the respective departments pledged their unwavering commitment to expanding Robotics and Coding programs across Zimbabwean schools.

They emphasized the vital role of STEM education and how the integration of these subjects would enhance students’ problem-solving abilities, critical thinking, and digital literacy, thus preparing them for the information-driven world of tomorrow.

Authorities are encouraging parents to support this initiative, helping children develop their technological capabilities from a young age.

Source: BNN