Zimbabwe to get Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet by mid-2023

ZIMBABWE will this year join a handful of countries on SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet alongside 21 other African countries the company’s two year plan has revealed.

The country is expected to have access within the first quarter.

SpaceX’s Starlink technology provides internet access to areas which do not have base stations through its constellation of laser satellites orbiting the earth at a lowly 550km.

Zimbabwe will be among the first countries on the continent to be on the platform on the African continent.

It was yet to add the continent but is already in use in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

The move could speed up and improve access to internet on the continent, especially rural areas where, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have poured little resources.

Eswatini, Mozambique, Angola, Nigeria, Morocco, Zambia and Tanzania are some of the countries set to benefit from the initiative.