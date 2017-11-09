Zimbabwe opens IXP

The government of Zimbabwe has launched the country’s first internet exchange point (IXP), which it says will help cut the cost of internet use.

The new IXP in Harare allows local networks to interconnect directly rather than via more expensive third-party networks in other countries.

The Zimbabwe Internet Exchange (ZIX) has been constructed with help from a grant from the African Union Commission (AUC), with state-owned telco TelOne carrying out the project on behalf of the government.

A number of local operators have already signed up to use the IXP, including TelOne, Liquid Telecom, Africom, Dandemutande, Powertel and Telecontract.