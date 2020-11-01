Widespread calls for Hopewell Chin’ono to stop social media bullying

OPPOSITION party LEAD president Linda Masarira has fearlessly called out the hypocrisy by top MDC-A officials and their supporters in cyber-bullying musician Jah Prayzah.

Jah Prayzah has been under a torrent of online abuse from MDC-A activist Hopewell Chin’ono and other party supporters who accuses the musician of penning songs in support of President Mnangagwa’s administration even though the musician has never publicly declared his political orientation.

Chin’ono also lambasted Jah Prayzah for not issuing a word in support of the #ZimbabweLivesMatter activism.

Masarira says it was surprising that MDC-A lawyers represent corrupt Zanu-PF officials and defend themselves saying they would be doing their jobs, yet the same party’s activists are attacking Jah Prayzah and Sandra Ndebele for performing at State galas such as the recently held anti-sanctions gig.

“I am calling everyone to order who is trying to play moral judge to Jah Prayzah. How many MDC-A lawyers represent Zanu-PF officials with corruption charges in our courts of law?

“How many of those so called anti corruption politicians have represented G40 kingpins; the hypocrisy stinks,” Masarira said.

G40 was a faction in Zanu-PF whose officials fled the country after the popular military toppling of Robert Mugabe in 2017, which was supported by politicians across the main parties.

MDC-A lawyer and deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala has represented Walter Mzembi in his criminal abuse of office charges in courts. MDC-A Vice Presidents Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube have represented former RBZ Governor Gideon Gono and former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko.

Nelson Chamisa’s lawyer, Advocate Thabani Mpofu, also successfully represented President Mnangagwa’s Government when it was taken to court over the way Mugabe was muscled out of office by the army.

Masarira said that in all these instances and more, MDC-A activists defend their lawyers saying they will be doing their jobs, yet now attack and bully Jah Prayzah for performing at State sanctioned galas.

Masarira further said: “Hands off Jah Prayzah. Everyone has the right to freedom of conscience in Zimbabwe. Democracy means tolerance of diverse views. Haters should stop patronizing Jah Prayzer!” – Zimbabwe Voice ■