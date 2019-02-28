Mobile operating systems can prove tedious to navigate for first-time smartphone users or luddites, who are forced to use a mobile device.

Despite a few operating systems available on the market, each manufacturer offers their own layering to the vanilla Android operating system. Oftentimes, this layering becomes the reason the smartphone eventually tends to lag over time.

The new Huawei P smart 2019, beats the lag through Huawei’s EMUI 9.0 layering, running atop the Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

EMUI 9.0 was born with a minimalist natural design to harmonise technology with the user. This version of Huawei optimised Android operating system, offers the users an immersive experience through system speed enhancements and greater Artificial Intelligence capabilities.

The EMUI 9.0 optimises underlying operation commands more rapidly and efficiently with AI prediction technology. This optimisation means on average, the system response speed is increased by 25.8%, application startup is shortened by 102 ms and overall system fluency is increased by 12.9%1.

Gaming on the Huawei P smart 2019 and other Huawei devices running the EMUI 9.0 operating system feature Huawei’s GPU Turbo 2.0 technology which advances the gaming experience to a whole new level.

The AI predictive resource allocation and intelligent scheduling improves game fluency and lowers touch delays by an average of 36%1. Games on the device will run smooth and cool with advanced temperature control that decreases hot spots temperature on the screen by a maximum of 3.6°C1.

EMUI 9.0 also enhances HiVision on the Huawei P smart 2019 – while travelling, a user can easily scan landmarks or paintings with HiVision and it will display history and information about the landmark.

Also, while eating at foreign restaurants with foreign menus, users will be able to translate the foreign language menu in real-time. HiVision can also measure food calories with volume estimation to keep your diet healthy.

Thinking of upgrading to a Huawei P smart 2019? EMUI 9.0 makes the switch even easier with the Phone Clone app. The app easily helps users switch all contacts, apps and photos to a new device quickly with EMUI 9.0. A fast transfer with an easy setup and you are ready to enjoy your new phone.

While premium smartphones fetch high price tags, the Huawei P smart 2019 offers capabilities to rival the most high-end of smartphones. Harnessing the power of AI through its Kirin 710 chipset, the Huawei P smart 2019, enhances selfies and images captured with the rear camera of the device.

At a Recommended Retail Price (RRP) of R 4 999, the Huawei P smart 2019 makes for one of the most affordable and powerful smartphones available on the market today.

In addition, Huawei will provide the first 10 000 Huawei existing handset users who purchase the P smart 2019 a free screen repair or replacement valued at R 1500 during the first 12 months after their purchase of the P smart 2019 between 1 February and 31 December 2019

For more information visit http://huaweipromo.co.za/p-smart-2019-screen-insurance-campaign/